Secret Agent Magazine

George Clooney stars in "The American."

‘The American’ is a cerebral assassin thriller

George Clooney portrays a killer working on one last assignment

Based on the Martin Booth novel "A Very Private Gentleman," "The American" stars George Clooney ("Burn After Reading") as Jack, a highly skilled weapons maker who is hiding out in a remote Italian village while he constructs a custom rifle for one last client.

At the same time, he is trying to avoid a group of assassins that has been trying to kill him.

As he does his job, he develops relationships with a local priest (Paolo Bonacelli) and a prostitute named Clara (Violante Placido), but he finds it difficult to trust anyone, given his line of work.

Directed by Anton Corbijn, "The American" was shot on location in Italy, and is distributed by Focus Features.

For more information, see the official Web site at FocusFeatures.com.