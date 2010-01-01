Secret Agent Magazine

Home
How-To
Learn about various skills and
tools used by Secret Agents:
Become a secret agent
Career opportunities for
government agents
and
private investigators
.
Open locks without a key
Techniques and tools for
lockpicking
and
lock bumping
.
Block cellular phone signals
Methods and equipment to block cell phone and RFID chip signals.
Become a repo man
Tools and methods of vehicle recovery agents.
Wear bulletproof clothing
Find the latest fashions
in anti-ballistic apparel
.
