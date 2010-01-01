Secret Agent Magazine

How-To

Become a Secret Agent

There are many career opportunities available for secret agents, from U.S. government agencies and military special forces, to international intelligence agencies or private investigation firms.

In order to become a professional secret agent, one needs a basic level of education and training. Education in such fields as criminal justice, political science, public administration, psychology, sociology, or related fields is often required, as well as work experience in those fields.

Degrees in criminal justice and other majors can be obtained inexpensively through local community colleges and state universities, as well as accredited online schools. Education and work experience are also available through various branches of the military.

In addition to basic education, a secret agent should also be trained in specialized skills, such as electronics, computer hacking, foreign languages, chemistry, martial arts, surveillance, interrogation, impersonation, weapons and marksmanship, or driving and piloting of various vehicles.

U.S. Government Agencies

U.S. Military Special Forces

International Agencies

Private Investigators & Bounty Hunters