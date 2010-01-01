   


Secret Agent Magazine

How-To

FBI Books

Become a Secret Agent

There are many career opportunities available for secret agents, from U.S. government agencies and military special forces, to international intelligence agencies or private investigation firms.

In order to become a professional secret agent, one needs a basic level of education and training. Education in such fields as criminal justice, political science, public administration, psychology, sociology, or related fields is often required, as well as work experience in those fields.

Degrees in criminal justice and other majors can be obtained inexpensively through local community colleges and state universities, as well as accredited online schools. Education and work experience are also available through various branches of the military.

In addition to basic education, a secret agent should also be trained in specialized skills, such as electronics, computer hacking, foreign languages, chemistry, martial arts, surveillance, interrogation, impersonation, weapons and marksmanship, or driving and piloting of various vehicles.

U.S. Government Agencies

FBI seal
FBI
Careers with the Federal Bureau of Investigation

ATF seal
ATF
Careers with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

U.S. Marshals seal
U.S. Marshals
Careers with the U.S. Marshals Service

Secret Service seal
Secret Service
Careers with the U.S. Secret Service

DEA seal
DEA
Careers with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration

DOJ seal
DOJ
Careers with the U.S. Department of Justice

NIJ seal
NIJ
Careers with the U.S. National Institute of Justice

DHS seal
DHS
Careers with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security

CBP seal
CBP
Careers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection

USPIS seal
USPIS
Careers with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service

State Department seal
State Department
Careers with the U.S. Department of State

DSS seal
U.S. Bureau of Diplomatic Security
Careers with the U.S. Bureau of Diplomatic Security

CIA seal
CIA
Careers with the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency

NSA seal
NSA / CSS
Careers with the U.S. National Security Agency / Central Security Service

U.S. Military Special Forces

USSOCOM seal
United States Special Operations Command
Careers with the U.S. Special Operations Command

JSOC seal
U.S. Joint Special Operations Command
Careers with the U.S. Joint Special Operations Command

USASOC seal
U.S. Army Special Operations Command
Careers with the U.S. Army Special Operations Command

Green Berets seal
U.S. Army Special Forces / Green Berets
Careers with the Green Berets

Delta Force seal
U.S. Army 1st SFOD-D / Delta Force
Careers with the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta

Army Ranger seal
U.S. Army Rangers
Careers with the U.S. Army 75th Ranger Regiment (Airborne)

SOAR seal
U.S. Army 160th SOAR / Night Stalkers
Careers with the U.S. Army 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne)

PSYOP seal
U.S. Army 4th PSYOP Group
Careers with the U.S. Army 4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne)

Army CID seal
U.S. Army CID
Careers with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command

INSCOM seal
U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command
Careers with the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command

MARSOC seal
U.S. Marine Corps SOC
Careers with the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command

Marine SOR seal
U.S. Marine Corps SOR
Careers with the U.S. Marine Corps Special Operations Regiment

Navy SOC seal
U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command
Careers with the U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command

Navy SEALs seal
U.S. Navy SEALs
Careers with the U.S. Navy SEa, Air and Land Teams

Navy SWCC seal
U.S. Navy SWCC
Careers with the U.S. Navy Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen

NCIS seal
NCIS
Careers with the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service

Air Force SOC seal
U.S. Air Force SOC
Careers with the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command

Coast Guard DOG seal
U.S. Coast Guard DOG
Careers with the U.S. Coast Guard Deployable Operations Group


International Agencies

MI5 seal
Security Service / MI5
Careers with the British Security Service

MI6 seal
SIS / MI6
Careers with the British Secret Intelligence Service

Mossad seal
Mossad
Careers with the Israeli Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations

INTERPOL seal
INTERPOL
Careers with the International Criminal Police Organization

Private Investigators & Bounty Hunters

NCISS seal
NCISS
National Council of Investigation & Security Services

IPIU seal
IPIU
The International Private Investigators Union

NALI seal
NALI
The National Association of Legal Investigators

USAPI seal
USAPI
United States Association of Professional Investigators



Questions? Comments? Suggestions? Contact us.