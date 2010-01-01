Secret Agent Magazine

|
How-To
Become a Secret Agent
There are many career opportunities available for secret agents, from U.S. government agencies and military special forces, to international intelligence agencies or private investigation firms.
In order to become a professional secret agent, one needs a basic level of education and training. Education in such fields as criminal justice, political science, public administration, psychology, sociology, or related fields is often required, as well as work experience in those fields.
Degrees in criminal justice and other majors can be obtained inexpensively through local community colleges and state universities, as well as accredited online schools. Education and work experience are also available through various branches of the military.
In addition to basic education, a secret agent should also be trained in specialized skills, such as electronics, computer hacking, foreign languages, chemistry, martial arts, surveillance, interrogation, impersonation, weapons and marksmanship, or driving and piloting of various vehicles.
U.S. Government Agencies
- FBI
- Careers with the Federal Bureau of Investigation
- ATF
- Careers with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
- U.S. Marshals
- Careers with the U.S. Marshals Service
- Secret Service
- Careers with the U.S. Secret Service
- DEA
- Careers with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
- DOJ
- Careers with the U.S. Department of Justice
- NIJ
- Careers with the U.S. National Institute of Justice
- DHS
- Careers with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security
- CBP
- Careers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection
- USPIS
- Careers with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service
- State Department
- Careers with the U.S. Department of State
- U.S. Bureau of Diplomatic Security
- Careers with the U.S. Bureau of Diplomatic Security
- CIA
- Careers with the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency
- NSA / CSS
- Careers with the U.S. National Security Agency / Central Security Service
U.S. Military Special Forces
- United States Special Operations Command
- Careers with the U.S. Special Operations Command
- U.S. Joint Special Operations Command
- Careers with the U.S. Joint Special Operations Command
- U.S. Army Special Operations Command
- Careers with the U.S. Army Special Operations Command
- U.S. Army Special Forces / Green Berets
- Careers with the Green Berets
- U.S. Army 1st SFOD-D / Delta Force
- Careers with the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta
- U.S. Army Rangers
- Careers with the U.S. Army 75th Ranger Regiment (Airborne)
- U.S. Army 160th SOAR / Night Stalkers
- Careers with the U.S. Army 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne)
- U.S. Army 4th PSYOP Group
- Careers with the U.S. Army 4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne)
- U.S. Army CID
- Careers with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command
- U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command
- Careers with the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command
- U.S. Marine Corps SOC
- Careers with the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command
- U.S. Marine Corps SOR
- Careers with the U.S. Marine Corps Special Operations Regiment
- U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command
- Careers with the U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command
- U.S. Navy SEALs
- Careers with the U.S. Navy SEa, Air and Land Teams
- U.S. Navy SWCC
- Careers with the U.S. Navy Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen
- NCIS
- Careers with the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service
- U.S. Air Force SOC
- Careers with the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command
- U.S. Coast Guard DOG
- Careers with the U.S. Coast Guard Deployable Operations Group
International Agencies
- Security Service / MI5
- Careers with the British Security Service
- SIS / MI6
- Careers with the British Secret Intelligence Service
- Mossad
- Careers with the Israeli Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations
- INTERPOL
- Careers with the International Criminal Police Organization
Private Investigators & Bounty Hunters
- NCISS
- National Council of Investigation & Security Services
- IPIU
- The International Private Investigators Union
- NALI
- The National Association of Legal Investigators
- USAPI
- United States Association of Professional Investigators