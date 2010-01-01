Secret Agent Magazine



Boris Kodjoe and Gugu Mbatha-Raw star in "UnderCovers." ‘UnderCovers’ is new spy thriller from J.J. Abrams Series debuts Sept. 22 on NBC From acclaimed writer/producer/director J.J. Abrams ("Star Trek," "Fringe," "Lost," "Alias") and executive producer/writer Josh Reims ("Brothers and Sisters," "What About Brian") comes a sexy, fun, action-packed spy drama that proves once and for all that marriage is still the world's most dangerous partnership. Outwardly, Steven Bloom (Boris Kodjoe, "Resident Evil: Afterlife") and his wife, Samantha (Gugu Mbatha-Raw, "Dr. Who"), are a typical married couple who own and operate a small catering company in Los Angeles -- with help from Samantha's easily frazzled sister, Lizzy (Mekia Cox, "90210"). Secretly, the duo were two of the best spies the CIA had ever known, until they fell in love on the job five years ago and retired. When fellow spy and good friend Leo Nash (Carter MacIntyre, "Nip/Tuck") goes missing while on the trail of a Russian arms dealer, the Blooms are reinstated by boss and agency liaison, Carlton Shaw (Gerald McRaney, "Deadwood," "Jericho"), to locate and rescue Nash. With assistance from resourceful CIA field agent Bill Hoyt (Ben Schwartz, "Parks and Recreation"), whose professional admiration for Steven isn't hard to miss, the pair is thrust back into the world of espionage, disguises and hand-to-hand combat. Following leads that take them to cities spanning the globe, Steven and Samantha quickly realize that perhaps this supercharged, undercover lifestyle provides exactly the kind of excitement and romance that their marriage has been missing. "Undercovers" is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Abrams directed the pilot and co-wrote it, along with Reims. They also serve as executive producers along with Bryan Burk ("Star Trek," "Fringe," "Lost," "Alias"). For more information, see the official Web site at NBC.com.

