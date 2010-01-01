Secret Agent Magazine



George Lopez and Jackie Chan star in "The Spy Next Door." Jackie Chan is ‘The Spy Next Door’ Martial-arts legend stars in new action-comedy In "The Spy Next Door," Jackie Chan plays Bob Ho, a Chinese spy working for the CIA, who wants to retire and settle down in the suburbs with his attractive single neighbor, Gillian (Amber Valletta), and her kids. When Gillian has to go out of town, Bob volunteers to watch her kids, but finds that babysitting can be as challenging as international espionage. When Russian terrorists show up, Bob must juggle domestic life with the demands of his violent career. Also starring George Lopez and Billy Ray Cyrus as Bob's CIA associates, and Magnus Sheving as Russian terrorist Poldark, "The Spy Next Door" follows in the tradition of "True Lies," combining a spy adventure and family comedy. For more information, see the official Web site at Relativity Media, or get the film on Blu-ray disc and DVD at Amazon.com.

